Comscore General Manager Of Activation To Discuss Future Of Brand Safety At Virtual Brand Safety Summit

RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to share that Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Services, Comscore will be speaking at The 614 Group's Virtual Brand Safety Summit New York on November 2, 2020 at 11:30am ET.At a time when it has never been more important for the global community of brand safety leaders to come together, Gantz will join industry experts on brand safety, advertising fraud, measurement, contextual advertising, and consumer data protection. During her session, titled "Spotlight on CTV: Current Best Practices for Brand Safety, Data Protection & Privacy at the Point of Execution", Gantz will discuss the challenges and opportunities of the current media landscape, explore best practices for protecting CTV and OTT campaigns without sacrificing reach and ROI, and answer the question: as we move out of 2020, how will the events of the last year impact the future of data protection for advertisers?

The Virtual Brand Safety Summit New York will take a look at the most critical challenges and opportunities that have emerged for industry executives in this truly different year. To learn more and register for the virtual event, please visit http://trustyourmedia.com/.

About ComscoreComscore (SCOR) - Get Report is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-general-manager-of-activation-to-discuss-future-of-brand-safety-at-virtual-brand-safety-summit-301161202.html

SOURCE Comscore