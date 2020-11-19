Comscore Continues Digital Measurement Innovation With New US Patent For Fraudulent Traffic Detection

RESTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted its patent on "Fraudulent Traffic Detection and Estimation".

This patent covers Comscore's process of detecting fraudulent or invalid traffic (IVT) based on known fraudulent traffic in a control group. The technology identifies characteristics from the control group, which are then used to identify IVT in a set of measured traffic, for example views of an online ad, or page visits to a web site. By removing the invalid traffic and adjusting click-through rates, Comscore is able to provide advertisers with more accurate and reliable measurement of the performance of advertising campaigns. Those seeking further information can reference US Pat. No. 10,832,280.

"This latest patent builds on Comscore's superior IVT detection capabilities and adds to the strength of our industry-leading technology," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore.

In 2016, Comscore was the first company to offer both content and campaign measurement leveraging MRC-accredited sophisticated IVT ("SIVT") filtration, including Media Metrix Desktop and validated Campaign Essentials™ (vCE®) for desktop and mobile web. Its accreditation was extended to include vCE® in mobile application environments in 2017. The underlying detection capabilities are applied throughout Comscore's digital product portfolio.

Comscore's commitment to innovation is underscored by the numerous U.S. patents it has been granted over the last five years, including a recent patent for household viewership aggregation. Comscore has brought substantial privacy-conscious digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a cookieless world.

