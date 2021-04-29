Comscore Announces Renewal Agreement With BBC World News For National Television Measurement

RESTON, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced a long-term renewal agreement with BBC World News for the use of Comscore's industry-leading TV Essentials (TVE) currency as well as its advanced audiences.

"We applaud BBC World News' mission to act in the public interest, serving all audiences through the provision of impartial, high-quality and distinctive output and services which inform, educate and entertain, and we are proud that BBC World News continues to rely on Comscore's best-in-class television measurement as its currency," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

"We at BBC Global News are happy to continue our work with Comscore. Its measurement technology helps us and our commercial partners better understand our viewers, sharpening our competitive perspective, and giving us unmatched insight into our global audience", said Chris Davies, EVP of Marketing and Distribution at BBC Global News.

"Comscore's enhanced product has the reliability to give our clients an accurate view of the reach and success of BBC World News in a very competitive marketplace, where it continues to differentiate itself," said Michael Graf, SVP of Advertising Sales at AMC Networks working on behalf of BBC World News.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About ComscoreComscore (SCOR) - Get Report is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About BBC Global News BBC World Newsand BBC.com, the BBC's commercially funded international 24-hour English news platforms, are owned and operated by BBC Global News. BBC World News television is available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, and over 450 million households and 3 million hotel rooms. The channel is also available on over 180 cruise ships, 53 airlines, including 13 distributing the channel live inflight. BBC.com offers up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis and features, including BBC Worklife, BBC Culture, BBC Future, BBC Travel and BBC Reel, for PCs, tablets and mobile devices to more than 145 million unique browsers each month.

