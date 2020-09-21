Comscore Achieves Global Connected TV Footprint With New Samba TV Partnership

RESTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (SCOR) - Get Report, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced its expanded TV measurement footprint driven by a new partnership with Samba TV, one of the leading cross-screen television data and analytics providers globally. The launch of international Smart TV measurement capabilities will begin in select European markets. By working with new and existing partners, Comscore will now be able to deliver CTV measurement capabilities to markets around the world, following partnerships announced this year in Italy and Sweden.

"We are delighted to be extending our TV measurement capabilities across Europe," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "As a leader in this area for the U.S., we have a strategic opportunity to harness our valuable information in partnership with Samba TV and other key players in the region to create an unmatched measurement offer for this vital channel."

The new Smart TV measurement across linear, CTV, and over-the-top includes ad exposure data at the program and series level. This cross-platform measurement expands Comscore's footprint for its custom marketing solutions to help brands better understand the impact of their advertising efforts across platforms. Specifically, the new data will bolster ad effectiveness studies designed to help clients understand the extent to which their campaigns met ROI objectives, including purchase behavior and tune-in.

"We are eager to leverage our massive, global scale of Smart TV data to augment the capabilities of leading measurement companies like Comscore to address the complexity of today's media landscape," said Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin. "With the rapid shifts across TV viewing behavior, advertisers and publishers can no longer expect their legacy approach to accurately quantify the size of audiences or the effectiveness of advertising. This partnership is a game changer for global marketers who care about performance, accuracy, and data innovation."

As a result of this partnership, notable clients have already commenced new TV measurement projects in Europe. Comscore and Samba TV plan to expand into additional regions in 2021.

