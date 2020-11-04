COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

TheStreet
Dallas, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American:  CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX's regular quarterly dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on its class A common stock, payable on December 8, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

