CompWest Insurance Adds New Business Development Consultant To Southern California Team

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompWest Insurance has announced the hiring of Liz McNamara as Business Development Consultant in Southern California.

"We are so pleased to welcome Liz to our team," said Gene Simpson, vice president of Underwriting and Marketing for CompWest. "She brings impressive insurance industry expertise, strong agency relationships and a proven track record of success. She is an outstanding addition to our growing team of business development consultants in California."

McNamara most recently was a senior underwriter at Amtrust. She began her insurance career in 1987 as a multi-line underwriter and territory manager for American States Insurance. Later, she added loss control to her wide-ranging expertise. McNamara earned her Certified Property Casualty Underwriter designation (CPCU) in 1995.

Over the past several years, CompWest has continued its expansion in California and the West. In 2019, the company completed the third phase of its class expansion with a focus on 18 new manufacturing operations, and in total added more than 50 new classifications that broadened its workers' compensation appetite in construction, manufacturing and several other areas. The company saw continued growth in 2020 despite the myriad of challenges the insurance market faced and anticipates continued growth through 2021 and beyond.

"We are seeing a strong demand for our comprehensive array of workers' compensation solutions," said Simpson. "Our appetite expansion will help us grow in the months and years ahead, and we're continuing to evaluate additional expansion opportunities. We have best-in-class services and industry-leading expertise, coupled with a strong network of agents in California and throughout the West. Further, as part of AF Group, we're able to offer accounts with over $1 million in annual premium both guaranteed cost and loss sensitive options."

CompWest specializes in workers' compensation insurance, servicing accounts in California and select Western states with consistent risk evaluation and stable pricing. The company's appetite focuses on businesses in healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, construction, retail and wholesale services. Dedicated Loss Control consultants help implement customized loss prevention strategies, and CompWest's Workers' Compensation with Care® and Keep at Work® strategies provide assistance to injured workers throughout the entire claims process.

About CompWestCompWest Insurance Company is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

