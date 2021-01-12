Computer St. Louis Latest Colocation Customer To Choose VXchnge

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge today announced Computer St. Louis, an IT partner and subsidiary of Russell Technologies, has moved its colocation services to vXchnge, a colocation provider with data centers in edge markets across the United States. In addition to an impressive tour of its St. Louis data center, Computer St. Louis cited vXchnge's approach to DDoS risk mitigation, blended bandwidth, and low latency performance among the factors that led to its decision.

With the number of DDoS attacks growing each year, Computer St. Louis prioritized finding a solution that would help ensure business continuity for themselves and as well as their clients. vXchnge's industry-leading DDoS solution, vX\defend, protects network connectivity from such threats. A unique blend of internet service providers (ISPs) and other proprietary features are specifically designed to increase customer resiliency against DDoS attacks.

" vX\defend is one of the key differentiators that drew us to working with vXchnge. It provides two redundant bandwidth handoffs, multiple upstream providers, and DDoS threat protection we felt we couldn't find anywhere else," said Seth Russell, president and CEO, Computer St. Louis. "Having this solution in place gives my team peace of mind and allows us to confidently tell our clients their businesses are well-protected."

Computer St. Louis also sought a colocation partner with a knowledgeable customer service team and reputation for superior reliability and speed. As part of its search for a new colocation provider, the company conducted field tests that demonstrated vXchnge's blended bandwidth offers the lowest latency among St. Louis market competitors in addition to its 100% uptime guarantee.

"Having vXchnge as a partner allows us to offer colocation services without taking on the costs of building and maintaining our own infrastructure - but working with vXchnge goes beyond access to a physical location. Using multiple upstream carriers allows us to direct traffic to client sites with demonstrably lower latency and lower hop counts versus some of our other connections. This advantage helps us better serve our customers, and that can't be underestimated," continued Russell.

Computer St. Louis offers managed IT services and solutions customized to meet the needs of companies in the Midwest, from small businesses to enterprise organizations. Its parent company, Russell Technologies, was founded to support clients throughout the country. Computer St. Louis says it plans to expand its footprint in the vXchnge St. Louis data center as it continues to grow.

About vXchnge As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability and security as well as a proprietary business intelligence platform offering true data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

