Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) Chooses Ascend Software As Their AP Automation Provider

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI, a leader in core bank processing, recently selected Ascend Software as their Accounts Payable automation partner. Ascend Software provides Accounts Payable automation solutions for medium to large enterprises. Ascend's platform enables AP teams to automate 80% or more of their invoice processing.

CSI began looking for an AP automation partner shortly after selecting Workday Financials as their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider. Due to the company's strong growth, CSI needed a deeply integrated solution that could help them move from a manual Accounts Payable process to a highly automated one.

"Upon moving to Workday Financials, we decided that we also wanted to fully automate Accounts Payable," said CSI CFO, Brian Brown. "When we started this process, we were considering several providers in the AP automation space. CSI's continued growth required a partner that could accommodate our business processes and help us meet our automation goals."

After evaluating multiple providers, CSI chose Ascend Software, primarily because they are a Workday Certified Software Partner with deep experience from more than 70 implementations for Workday users.

"We're so pleased to announce this partnership with CSI," said Ascend Software CEO, Rob Southern. "Ascend is uniquely positioned to help growing companies with sophisticated AP use cases. As we learned more and more about CSI, our team was getting really excited about what we could help them achieve. We're very happy to get to work and see what we can accomplish together."

About Ascend SoftwareAscend provides Accounts Payable automation solutions for medium to large enterprises. Ascend's automation platform enables organizations to automate 80% or more of their invoice processing, lower operational costs by thousands or millions of dollars, increase visibility and controls, improve data accuracy, and empower teams to optimize their business processes.

About CSICSI delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI's reputation and have resulted in the Company's inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin' Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the "best user experience" in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 50 years has earned it a designation as one of the financial media's "Dividend Aristocrats." CSI's stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

