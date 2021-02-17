Computer History Museum Honors Tech Legends For Lifetime Of Contributions And Impact On Humanity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Computer History Museum (CHM) is pleased to announce its 2021 Fellow Award honorees and to celebrate their lifetime achievements and ongoing contributions in an all-new immersive virtual experience. The program will amplify the Museum's mission to decode technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity. Interactive programming, accessible to a global audience for the first time, will spark important conversations, invite new perspectives, and inspire innovative ideas about how technology can shape a better future.

CHM proudly presents its 2021 Fellow Award honorees:

Raymond Ozzie: For a lifetime of work in collaborative software and software entrepreneurship.

Raj Reddy: For his groundbreaking work in artificial intelligence, robotics, and computer science education.

Lillian F. Schwartz: For her pioneering work at the intersection of art and computing.

Andries van Dam: For a lifetime of contributions to computer graphics, hypertext, and education.

This year's Fellow Awards, presented by headline sponsor Accenture for the eighth year, will pay tribute to the honorees' professional legacies and personal stories in a four-part series of virtual programming throughout 2021. Programming will include conversations with today's history-makers who have been influenced by this year's honorees and will explore the impact of the Fellows' work in a variety of fields, touching on important themes such as leadership and ethics, diversity and inclusion, creativity and self-expression. The 2021 Fellow Awards will kick-off on March 18 with a virtual experience that celebrates Raymond Ozzie. Learn more and register.

"At Accenture, we've seen what happens when the promise of technology meets human ingenuity. The result can create positive change for people, businesses, and communities around the world today and tomorrow," says Accenture's Group Chief Executive, Technology and Chief Technology Officer Paul Daugherty. "The CHM Fellow Awards honor this incredible legacy and the remarkable people whose professional contributions and personal stories have inspired us all. We are proud to support CHM's 2021 Fellow Awards and congratulate this year's honorees."

Over its three-decade history, previous winners of the CHM Fellow Awards include Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, NASA mathematician and "hidden figure" Katherine Johnson, creator of Java James Gosling, software pioneer Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, semiconductor pioneer Gordon Moore, and world wide web creator Tim Berners Lee.

"At CHM we're committed to shaping a better future. To do that it is essential that we understand our past—it's an imperfect but essential guide to the future," says Museum CEO Dan'l Lewin. "CHM's Fellow Awards are an exemplary testament to our work in this area. They recognize extraordinary individuals for a lifetime of achievement in computing and technology, but their impact today can be seen in art, healthcare, education, government, and a myriad of other fields and disciplines. Their professional and personal stories transcend generations and inspire us all. We are excited to present the program in an exciting new virtual experience open to everyone that honors the past, shares insights for today, and sparks conversations about the future."

