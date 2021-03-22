Computer And Peripheral Equipment Manufacturing Industry | BizVibe Adds New Computer Manufacturers Which Can Be Discovered And Tracked
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their computer and peripheral equipment manufacturers industry group.
Companies listed under the NAICS category for computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing are defined as being primarily engaged in manufacturing electronic computers, computer storage devices, and/or computer terminals and other computer peripheral equipment (such as mouse devices, joystick devices, keyboards, etc.). BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing companies from all over the world.
BizVibe's Computer and Peripheral Equipment Manufacturing Industry Group Contains the Following:
- Detailed company profiles, spanning across 100+ countries
- 30+ related product and service categories
- Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 2,500+ computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing company profiles which span across 100+ countries:
- 800+ companies in USA
- 400+ companies in UK
- 100+ companies in Canada
- 100+ companies in China
- 90+ companies in Japan
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing into 30+ product and service categories including:
- Monitors
- CPUs
- USB drives
- Barcode readers
- Mice
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Manufacturing Industry Companies
The computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing industry group is a part of BizVibe's manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total. Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups:
- Paint, Coating, And Adhesive Manufacturing
- Plastic Product Manufacturing
- Resin, Synthetic Rubber, and Artificial and Synthetic Fibers and Filaments Manufacturing
- Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing
- Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
