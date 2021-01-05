Computer Aided Technology Continues Growth With Integration Of Caelynx

BUFFALO GROVE, III., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Aided Technology (CATI), a leading provider of product development solutions, expands its capabilities by merging their InFlow Technology subsidiary with Caelynx, an engineering consultancy and Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner based in Ann Arbor, MI. This merger continues CATI's initiatives to bring to market the best product development solutions and services for their clients.

The Caelynx team specializes in engineering simulation software and services. Their dedicated team of experts service a vast range of industries including transportation, aerospace & defense, consumer goods & packaging, industrial machinery, electrification and more. As a consultancy with thousands of engineering projects completed for hundreds of customers, Caelynx has been helping customers innovate through advanced virtual prototyping for fifteen years. This CAE mastery has made them a recognized and reliable authority as a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner specializing in Abaqus Unified FEA, CST Studio Suite (electromagnetic simulation), 3DEXPERIENCE, and more.

Joe Formicola, president and chief engineer of Caelynx, adds: "Our goal has always been to provide the highest levels of customer service and support. With the merger, Caelynx clients will gain access to additional technical resources as well as products and services. Caelynx clients should see an immediate benefit to their business."

"We are continually looking for ways to provide more value to our customers. One way we do that is by listening to find the right solution for their unique business challenges. More and more, we discuss with clients the need to expand their simulation and virtual prototyping capabilities. That makes this merger with Caelynx a great fit at the right time," said Rich Werneth, CEO, CATI. "The addition of Caelynx staff members will not only enhance our current offerings, but also will ensure a smooth transition for Caelynx clients. We welcome Joe Formicola and his team to the CATI and InFlow organization."

To learn more about this merger, visit the InFlow Technology and Caelynx websites.

About Computer Aided Technology

Since 1992, Computer Aided Technology (CATI) has made it our mission to deliver and support the best product development solutions available. Our portfolio includes solutions from SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes, Stratasys, Desktop Metal, PostProcess, Altair, DriveWorks, CAMWorks, and Creaform.

We exist so our clients can focus on what they do best - design and manufacture their products. Our clients are experts in developing their products; we are experts in putting technology solutions in place quickly and efficiently and with a consistently high level of quality. From small design firms to Fortune 500 companies, we support thousands of market-leading companies in every niche of product development, design, and manufacturing. Computer Aided Technology has the tools, the experience, the knowledge and the dedication to bring your business vision to reality.

Anyone can sell you software or hardware; our goal is to earn the right to be your trusted advisor. For more information, visit us at www.cati.com or call 888-308-2284.

About InFlow Technology

At InFlow Technology (InFlow), we put the power of PLM in your reach, regardless of the size of your organization. InFlow is a wholly owned subsidiary of CATI that sells, supports, and implements PLM and PDM solutions, including Dassault Systèmes PLM tools including ENOVIA, CATIA, SIMULIA, and the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform. InFlow is a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner. In addition, InFlow is recognized by SOLIDWORKS Corporation as a Certified PDM Service Provider.

We implement solutions that are impactful yet practical. Our clients include small companies, poised for growth, large corporations with global PLM needs and everyone in between. Our team of dedicated industry advisors are here to help you manage the flow of your product development data.

About Caelynx

Caelynx began in 2005 as a small, three-person automotive FEA house in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has grown over many successful years into a multi-industry, multi-national, high-end engineering simulation consultancy. Our team of CAE experts has also made us a leading sales, support, and training center for Abaqus, CST, and other CAE software as a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner.

We help companies bring higher-quality products to market faster by providing accurate and trustworthy simulation as both a services consultant and software provider.

