Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market To Grow By $ 3.57 Billion |Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Trends And Growth 2025| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the computer aided engineering (CAE) market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the computer aided engineering (CAE) market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.57 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download Free sample report in MINUTES

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the computer aided engineering (CAE) market. Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market? Increasing requirements for large-scale project management is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

Increasing requirements for large-scale project management is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.57 bn.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.57 bn. Who are the top players in the market? Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape, are some of the major market participants.

Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape, are some of the major market participants. What is the key market driver? The growth of the smartphone industry is one of the major factors driving the market.

The growth of the smartphone industry is one of the major factors driving the market. How big is the APAC market?The APAC region will contribute to 39% of the market share.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Production Printer Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The production printer market size has the potential to grow by USD 690.03 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85%.

during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85%. Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The industrial internet of things (IoT) market size has the potential to grow by USD 421.28 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 32.95%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape are some of the major market participants. The growth of the smartphone industry and reduction in product design time and cost will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this computer aided engineering (CAE) market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Enquire before Buying

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market is segmented as below:

Product

FEA



CFD

End-user

Automotive



Aerospace And Defense



Electrical And Electronics



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The computer aided engineering (CAE) market report covers the following areas:

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Trends

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing requirements for large-scale project management as one of the prime reasons driving the computer aided engineering (CAE) market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Download Free sample report in MINUTES

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist computer aided engineering (CAE) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the computer aided engineering (CAE) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the computer aided engineering (CAE) market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer aided engineering (CAE) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

FEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CFD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

ESI Group

Hexagon AB

NUMECA International

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Siemens AG

Simerics Inc.

Symscape

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report Details: Request Free sample report

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computer-aided-engineering-cae-market-to-grow-by--3-57-billion-industry-covid-19-impact-analysis-market-trends-and-growth-2025-technavio-301265677.html

SOURCE Technavio