Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market To Grow By $ 3.57 Billion |Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Trends And Growth 2025| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the computer aided engineering (CAE) market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.57 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the computer aided engineering (CAE) market. Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?Increasing requirements for large-scale project management is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.57 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape, are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?The growth of the smartphone industry is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the APAC market?The APAC region will contribute to 39% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape are some of the major market participants. The growth of the smartphone industry and reduction in product design time and cost will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this computer aided engineering (CAE) market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- FEA
- CFD
- End-user
- Automotive
- Aerospace And Defense
- Electrical And Electronics
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The computer aided engineering (CAE) market report covers the following areas:
- Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size
- Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Trends
- Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing requirements for large-scale project management as one of the prime reasons driving the computer aided engineering (CAE) market growth during the next few years.
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist computer aided engineering (CAE) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the computer aided engineering (CAE) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the computer aided engineering (CAE) market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer aided engineering (CAE) market vendors
