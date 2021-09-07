Computer Accessories Market Will Exhibit Growth Worth $ 4.28 Billion Due To Growing Popularity Of E-sports To Boost The Market Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Set to grow by USD 4.28 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the computer accessories market to register a CAGR of 5.87%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The growing popularity of e-sports, the surging popularity of e-sports, and the rising adoption of process automation in industries will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the emergence of the smartphone and tablet market and diminishing demand for standalone devices might hinder the market's growth. Also, the emergence of the smartphone and tablet market will hamper the market growth.

Computer Accessories Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Computer Accessories Market is segmented as below:

Product

External HDDs



Gaming Accessories



Portable Speakers



Pointing Devices



Others

End-user

Business Sector



Consumer Sector

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Computer Accessories Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AZIO Corp., Corsair Components Inc., COUGAR, KYE Systems Corp, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mionix, Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co., SteelSeries ApS, Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position, the computer accessories market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the computer accessories market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Computer Accessories Market size

Computer Accessories Market trends

Computer Accessories Market industry analysis

Computer Accessories Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist computer accessories market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the computer accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the computer accessories market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer accessories market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

