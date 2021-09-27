Computecoin Launches Testnet With Top Crypto Miners After Securing $2M Seed

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Computecoin Network (CCN), a self-evolving computer built to serve the metaverse with $2 million in funding, will launch its testnet on September 27th.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Computecoin Network (CCN), a self-evolving computer built to serve the metaverse with $2 million in funding, will launch its testnet on September 27th. With some of the top crypto miners such as Ethereum (ETH), Filecoin (FIL), and Swarm (BZZ) miners on board, CCN continues to invite interested and qualified miners to apply from 09/27/21 to 10/11/21 ET. Computecoin will distribute a limited number of Metaverse Mining Passes (NFT) to high-quality applicants.

Metaverse applications' computational demands will be on an unprecedented scale, outpacing even the capacity of legacy tech giants and major blockchains. Unlike other layer-1 blockchain projects, Computecoin primarily focuses on enabling metaverse applications by integrating and dynamically configuring decentralized clouds such as Filecoin, DFINITY, and data centers to empower immersive experiences for end-users (e.g., VR/AR gaming).

"Computecoin is the first project to specifically take on the computational challenges facing metaverse applications. We envision a platform that can provide rich, low-cost, instantaneous, and trustable computing power to metaverse developers and users. For the past two years, we have been working hard to lay the groundwork for Computecoin. We are thrilled to finally invite miners to join our testnet when it launches." -- Mourad Mazouni, CEO of Computecoin.

Computecoin began in 2018 as a research project at a major university. Now, the project enjoys the backing of leading scholars and researchers, like Dr. Steve Liu, an IEEE fellow and fellow at the Canadian Academy of Engineering; and Dr. Michael Saunders, a fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand. Computecoin also boasts several other IEEE fellows and professors in its expert team.

Computecoin, with a couple of proprietary US patents in its pocket, is a product of relentless innovation. Computecoin's patented consensus algorithm, Proof of Honesty (PoH), makes their self-governing ecosystem possible by allowing users to authenticate the results of outsourced computing tasks. Another patent, Distributed Computing Using Blockchain Technologies, provides a fundamental architecture for decentralized clouds, fostering a more decentralized ecosystem.

"Our patented PoH consensus algorithm ensures that every virtual machine on our network executes tasks faithfully and completely to provide the processing capacity that metaverse applications require." -- Mourad Mazouni, CEO of Computecoin

By offering NFT mining certificates, Computecoin aims to incentivize miners and build a long-lasting, trusting community. Interested miners can submit an application to participate in phase 1 of the testnet; in later stages of the testnet rollout, miners will bid on certificates in an auction. Testnet mining certificates will expire at the end of the testnet period.

About Computecoin

Computecoin is a self-evolving computer designed to power the metaverse—the constantly evolving patchwork of virtual worlds in which people live, work and play. Headquartered in New York City, Computecoin now boasts a global team of over 40 strong, hailing from New York, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Montreal, Beijing, Shanghai, and Bulgaria.

