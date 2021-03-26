Compute Health Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Redeemable Warrants Commencing March 29, 2021

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPUH.U) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing March 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 86,250,000 units completed on February 9, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "CPUH.U," and the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols "CPUH" and "CPUH WS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on healthcare businesses that are already leveraging, or have the potential to leverage, computational power, with an emphasis on companies in the medical device space, including imaging and robotics, and companies operating in the virtual care space, including telehealth, care delivery and next-generation payor and provider models. The Company's management team is led by Omar Ishrak, Jean Nehmé and Joshua Fink.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the sole book-running manager in the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 866-471-2526, facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

