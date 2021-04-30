Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Value To Increase By $ 606.76 Million | High Adoption Of Electric Vehicles To Upheave Growth | Technavio
The global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market is set to grow by USD 606.76 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The reduction in product design time and cost will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Aerospace And Defense
- Automotive
- Electrical And Electronics
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc., and Siemens AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market size
- Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market trends
- Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the high adoption of electric vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, growing concerns about software and data privacy may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- ANSYS Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- COMSOL AB
- Convergent Science Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- ESI Group
- Hexagon AB
- PTC Inc.
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
