CompuGain Achieves The Amazon RDS Service Delivery Designation

HERNDON, Va., Jan 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuGain, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Oracle, PostgreSQL, Amazon Aurora, and MySQL, recognizing that CompuGain is qualified to deliver services for Amazon RDS. Amazon RDS Partners provide new implementations and migrate AWS customers to Amazon RDS, which manages complex and time-consuming administrative tasks; storage management; replication for high-availability and read throughput; and backups for disaster recovery.

Achieving the Amazon RDS Service Delivery designation differentiates CompuGain as an AWS Partner that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering Amazon RDS for Oracle, PostgreSQL, Amazon Aurora, and MySQL services. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

CompuGain CEO Debasish Hota stated, "CompuGain is proud to be an Amazon RDS Service Delivery Partner, strengthening our relationship with AWS. Our innovative end to end AWS customer solution is designed to help enterprises achieve their NEXT faster."

"Our customer-centric strategy, agile delivery tenets, and AWS technical expertise uniquely position us to successfully deliver secure, cost-effective, scalable, and reliable solutions at a fast pace," added Ravindra Babu Alla, Technology Leader, CompuGain.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep expertise in delivering specific AWS services.

About CompuGain:

CompuGain is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner. CompuGain has partnered with more than 35 Fortune 1000 Companies with highly regulated environments, delivering 1500+ projects till date. We are a team of 400+ certified Solution Architects and engineers providing Consultation and Implementation expertise in Modern Application Delivery, Data Services at Scale, Microservices, and Digital Transformation to achieve the next faster!

