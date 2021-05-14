CompTIA Statement On President Biden's Executive Order On Improving The Nation's Cybersecurity

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, released the following statement from MJ Shoer, senior vice president and executive director of the...

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, released the following statement from MJ Shoer, senior vice president and executive director of the association's Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO), regarding the Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity announced by President Joseph R. Biden.

It is essential to have a modernized cyber-architecture built on information sharing and real-time incident response.

"Our nation is at an inflection point in terms of cybersecurity policy, regulation, and legislation. The SolarWinds incident, Colonial Pipeline hack and scores of other cyberattacks that didn't make the headlines magnify the need for a national discourse on cybersecurity issues. As we continue to integrate emerging technologies into our federal cyber framework, it is essential to have a modernized architecture built on information sharing and real-time incident response. It is also a national imperative to move away from 'cyber shaming' agencies and private organizations that are victims of attacks. Instead, we should practice and promote more real-time information sharing about potential threats to create more 'noise' in the search for bad actors.

"President Biden's Executive Order specifically calls for information-sharing improvements within the federal government by enacting a governmentwide endpoint detection and response system. CompTIA supports the elimination of barriers that hamper information sharing so IT service providers doing business with the federal government can report cybersecurity breaches without the fear of legal consequences. But public/private information sharing must go beyond companies with federal contracts. Access to real-time information on cyber risks along with actionable steps to respond to breaches must be widely disseminated if we are to limit damage and deter attackers. CompTIA calls on its global membership to work together with the 1,000-plus member organizations of the CompTIA ISAO who stand ready to support this effort and the well-established public-private partnerships between government agencies and the tech industry worldwide."

