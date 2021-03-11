CompTIA Says American Rescue Plan Act Of 2021 Will Strengthen US Cybersecurity Capabilities, Advance IT Modernization

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, through its CEO Todd Thibodeaux, issued the following statement on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021...

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, through its CEO Todd Thibodeaux, issued the following statement on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden.

"The technology investments in the American Rescue Plan Act will allow governments to replace aging IT systems."

"The technology investments in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 address two critical needs. Adding to the Technology Modernization Fund will allow local, state and federal governments to replace aging IT systems with emerging technologies that will enable them to deliver essential services to constituents in a more efficient and secure manner. Funding for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency provides more support to strengthen our cybersecurity capabilities to address ongoing threats."

The law includes new appropriations to support three federal government technology programs.

The Technology Modernization Fund will receive $1 billion to help government agencies modernize IT infrastructure so services can be delivered to the American public more efficiently, more quickly and more securely.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) will receive $650 million for cybersecurity risk mitigation to safeguard the '.gov' networks that support the essential operations of federal departments and agencies.

The United States Digital Service will receive $200 million to support its missions of delivering better government services to the American people through technology and design.

About CompTIA The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit connect.comptia.org/ .

Media Contact Steven OstrowskiCompTIA+1 630-678-8468 sostrowski@comptia.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comptia-says-american-rescue-plan-act-of-2021-will-strengthen-us-cybersecurity-capabilities-advance-it-modernization-301246082.html

SOURCE CompTIA