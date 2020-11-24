CompTIA PenTest Approved By U.S. Department Of Defense

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leader in skills training and certifications for information technology (IT) professionals, announced today that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has selected CompTIA PenTest+ as an approved certification for military personnel and defense contractors working in DoD information assurance roles.

CompTIA PenTest+ is designed for cybersecurity professionals tasked with penetration testing and vulnerability management.

With its addition to DoD Directive 8570.01-Manual of approved baseline certifications CompTIA PenTest+ will satisfy certain DoD job requirements in three workforce categories:

Cybersecurity Service Provider Analyst (CSSP-A)

Cybersecurity Service Provider Incident Response (CSSP-IR)

Cybersecurity Service Provider Auditor (CSSP-AU).

CompTIA PenTest+ is designed for cybersecurity professionals tasked with penetration testing and vulnerability management. The certification exam also includes content on the management skills necessary to determine the resiliency of a network against attacks and to plan, scope and manage cybersecurity weaknesses.

DoD Directive 8570 was created to identify, tag, track and manage the department's information assurance, or cybersecurity, workforce. The DoD Directive established baseline IT certification requirements to validate the knowledge, skills and abilities of personnel working in these roles. The DoD continually adds new and revised IT certifications to this list to keep pace with the evolving field of cybersecurity.

Seven CompTIA certifications are included in the DoD Directive 8570.01-M - CompTIA A+, Network+, Security+, Cloud+, PenTest+, Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) and the CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+).

CompTIA is the global leader in vendor-neutral technical education and certifications in a range of technology skills and has awarded more than 2.7 million certifications to technology professionals. Visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications for more information.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org .

Media Contact: Steven Ostrowski CompTIA +1 630-678-8468 sostrowski@comptia.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comptia-pentest-approved-by-us-department-of-defense-301179465.html

SOURCE CompTIA