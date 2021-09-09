Comprehensive Outcomes Management Technologies (COMT) Will Be Presenting At The National Workers Compensation Disability Conference In Las Vegas On October 21, 2021

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott Primack, CEO of Comprehensive Outcomes Management Technologies, headquartered in Denver, CO, and Ms. Sophia Centi, MPH from the University of Colorado School of Nursing, will be presenting the "The Data-Driven Case for a Biopsychological Model in Value-based Care" at the 2021 National Workers Compensation Disability Conference at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas NV on October 21st. Industry veteran, Magdalena Alvarez-Miller will act as moderator for this session.

"go beyond the buzzwords and learn how to obtain true significance with a real biopsychosocial model."

Psychosocial factors are related to poor outcomes and extended recovery times as well as return to work parameter in common work-related musculoskeletal diagnoses. The presentation will review three years of musculoskeletal data that demonstrates the influence of psychosocial stressors and musculoskeletal recovery. The statistical impact was significant on progression to maximum medical improvement in work injury.

As a result of our analysis in six different injury types, we were able to tease out the workers who had a greater propensity to have prolonged recoveries. This allowed us to provide proactive recommendations to Stakeholders for alignment of specific services to assist in mitigation of extended recovery.

Presentation Objectives are to go beyond the buzzwords and learn how to obtain true significance with a real biopsychosocial model. Stakeholders will then be better equipped to create solutions with providers and clinical resources on how to best deliver quality care to injured workers incorporating the study's conclusions.

About Comprehensive Outcomes Management Technologies, LLCFounded in 2015, COMT improves care and adds transparency in workers compensation by combining a physical function and behavioral health assessment to provide better care to injured workers and curb run-away health care costs secondary to overutilization and focusing on the "underlying problem".

Scott Primack Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of Colorado School of Public Health Dr. Primack is a founding physician of Physical Medicine of the Rockies (PMR) in Denver, Co. Dr. Primack has Level II Full Accreditation from the Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation. His area of research is in the design and implementation of functional outcome measures.

Sophia Centi MPH, Professional Research Assistant College of Nursing at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Contact: Katie Bandstra, COMT, katie.bandstra@comtoutcomes.com phone: (Office) 303-306-2480

