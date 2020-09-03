Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is offering complimentary screenings for heart disease and strokes at its new state-of-the-art Katy office for ages 65 and above

KATY, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart disease and stroke are the number one and number five leading causes of death in the United States ( CDC), respectively. Early diagnosis and screening can help reduce death from these conditions. A lot of people remain hesitant to get screening due to potential costs.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is offering complimentary (no charge for first 100 people) screenings to detect early stages of heart disease and strokes for people ages 65 and above. Screenings will consist of an electrocardiogram (ECG), carotid Doppler and a voucher for a heart scan. Information and results will be reviewed with a cardiovascular provider. Screenings will be performed at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute's local office in Katy, Texas (21703 Kingsland Blvd., Suite 100, Katy, Texas 77450).

To schedule a complimentary screening, please call 832-644-8930.

To read patient testimonials, click here.

For comprehensive cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available to suit patient needs. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

Website: www.modernheartandvascular.com

Modern Cardiovascular Care for Modern Patients Using Modern Technology

Katy Office Address: 21703 Kingsland Blvd., Suite 100, Katy, Texas 77450

Contact: Rajiv Agarwal, MD, FACC, FSCCTPhone: 832-644-8930Email: office@modernhvi.com

Related Images

heart-and-vascular-testing.png Heart and Vascular Testing Ultrasound - Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Related Links

Website

Contact Us

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/complimentary-heart--stroke-screening-in-katy-texas---modern-heart-and-vascular-institute-301123543.html

SOURCE Modern Heart and Vascular Institute