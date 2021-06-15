Compliancy Group Partners With EMDs, A Brand Of CompuGroup Medical To Offer HIPAA Compliance Services

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group has partnered with eMDs, a brand of CompuGroup Medical, to offer HIPAA compliance to their Electronic Health Record and Practice Management Software, as well as Revenue Cycle Management Services...

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group has partnered with eMDs, a brand of CompuGroup Medical, to offer HIPAA compliance to their Electronic Health Record and Practice Management Software, as well as Revenue Cycle Management Services customers. Healthcare providers look to their EHR vendor partner for advice on how to complete their Security Risk Analysis and ultimately how to manage HIPAA compliance more easily and effectively for their practice.

Not only is HIPAA compliance a requirement for healthcare organizations, utilizing Compliancy Group's unique Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain ™ methodology can improve operational efficiencies, patient satisfaction, and profitability.

Organizations that are not HIPAA compliant are more likely to experience a breach that can be costly, detrimental to their reputation, and threaten the financial viability of their business. Practices that experience a breach which do not have a HIPAA disaster plan are less likely to be able to cope with an event. In the past year, organized hacking attacks have targeted many healthcare organizations resulting in network breaches and significant operations disruptions. The Compliancy Group methodology helps practices reduce risk with a proven process to help them manage their HIPAA risk processes and take steps to secure their technology infrastructure.

Compliancy Group and eMDs are focused on educating their customers with a series of webinars, educational materials, and access to the proven Compliancy Group methodology. This methodology has helped thousands of clients avoid HIPAA violations by earning Compliancy Group's HIPAA Seal of Compliance.

"We are excited to be chosen by eMDs to assist them and their medical practices in achieving HIPAA compliance. Organizations that earn our proprietary Seal of Compliance are safer and more profitable, armed with the confidence that no client has ever failed an audit." Marc Haskelson, President and CEO Compliancy Group.

eMDs decision to partner with Compliancy Group will benefit their customers tremendously. Compliancy Group's simplified process, with guided support, enables clients to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain HIPAA compliance.

eMDs chose to work with Compliancy Group because of their commitment to customer service, demonstrated through their listing on the 2020 Inc. Best Places to Work, and their status as 2020 Inc. Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

"eMDs is focused on helping our customers in all aspects of their practices. Our partnering strategy is to find best-of-breed partners that offer value to customers in areas where they need practical and effective solutions to help them manage their businesses so that they can focus on providing care to patients", stated Derek Pickell, Chief Executive Officer of CompuGroup Medical US. "Through an extensive search we chose Compliancy Group because we believe they are a great fit for our customers who want to simplify their processes without giving up the rigor needed to ensure compliance. Compliancy Group gives our clients the confidence they need to focus on serving their patients."

About eMDs:eMDs, a brand of CompuGroup Medical, combines leading technologies with tailored services to remove operational burden and empower healthcare providers to maximize the impact of their care. Founded by physicians, eMDs brings decades of expertise and understanding to our integrated electronic health records products, practice management software, revenue cycle management solutions, and credentialing services for medical practices and enterprises. With tens of thousands of deployed clients across a range of specialties and settings, eMDs extensive experience allows us to craft proven, transformative, solutions that meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations, enabling unmatched productivity and a superior experience for patients and practitioners alike. Expert Solutions. Stronger Partners. Healthier Patients. Connect with us at www.emds.com and @emds.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaACompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 837 million in 2020 its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other health professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the highest coverages among eHealth service providers. Approximately 8,000 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system (including the now-counted employees of eMDs).

About Compliancy Group:HIPAA shouldn't be done alone, that's why Compliancy Group is the only HIPAA software with expert Compliance Coaches ™ holding your hand to streamline compliance. As the only compliance solution listed on both Inc. 2020's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and Best Places to Work. Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan to reduce risk, increase patient loyalty, and improve the profitability of your business.

Why Work with Compliancy Group?

HIPAA Audit Support, no client has ever failed an audit!

Total HIPAA solution

Streamlined Security Risk Analysis

Intuitive training for employees

HIPAA Seal of Compliance

Dedicated Compliance Coaches

