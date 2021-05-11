Compliancy Group Is Selected As The Preferred HIPAA Compliance Vendor For The American Chiropractic Association

Compliancy Group has been selected by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) as the preferred HIPAA compliance vendor. Through this partnership, ACA members will receive exclusive access to Compliancy Group's services.

"We are committed to simplifying the process of HIPAA compliance for chiropractors. We are honored to have been selected by the American Chiropractic Association as the preferred HIPAA compliance vendor," - Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

Managing and understanding HIPAA can be difficult, and many chiropractic practices are too busy to devote a lot of time to it. This is why Compliancy Group's dedicated Compliance Coaches guide chiropractors through every step of building and implementing an effective HIPAA compliance program. By working with a dedicated Coach, chiropractors are enabled to become HIPAA compliant quickly through a few self-paced virtual meetings.

Compliancy Group gives chiropractors confidence in their compliance plan, increasing patient loyalty and profitability, while reducing risk for their chiropractic office. Once chiropractic practices have successfully completed their compliance program, their Coach verifies and validates their efforts, issuing them the HIPAA Seal of Compliance. The Seal, displayed on a chiropractic practice's website, email signature, and signage, proves they are dedicated to protecting patient information and have completed everything required to satisfy the law.

About Compliancy Group:HIPAA should be simple. That's why Compliancy Group is the only HIPAA software with expert Compliance Coaches TM holding your hand to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan, increasing patient loyalty and profitability of your organization, while reducing risk.

About the American Chiropractic Association:The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor.

