Complete Ultra-High-Power-Density Charger Solution From Diodes Incorporated Delivers Improved Efficiency And Reduced Size

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) has launched a three-chip solution for enhancing the performance of ultra-high-power-density USB Type-C ® power delivery (PD) systems. These products can be used in a wide variety of consumer electronics applications, including smartphone chargers and notebook adapters.

The AP43771V USB Type-C PD decoder is compatible with PD3.0, PPS Rev 3.0, V1.2 (TID - 4305), and Qualcomm ® Quick Charge™ QC4/QC4+/QC5 (QC20201127203) protocols. It supports a 3.3V to 24V operating voltage range and incorporates both a one-time programmable (OTP) ROM for all the main firmware, and a multi-time programmable (MTP) ROM to accommodate user configuration data.

With I2C and GPIO pins and built-in application firmware, the AP43771V backs various intelligent power management systems during charging states. These include smart power sharing among multiple charging ports, thermal power de-rating, LED light indication, and fault indication.

The AP3306 is an active clamp flyback (ACF) controller that reaches elevated operational efficiency via zero voltage switching (ZVS) and magnetic energy recycling. It can be used with an integrated driver GaN FET, a Cascode GaN FET, or a MOSFET serving as the main low-side switch. With integrated high-side ACF gate driver control, the AP3306 supports leakage energy recycling circuitry via a reduced-current-capability high-side MOS switch. This high degree of integration and use of cost-effective components reduces bill-of-material (BOM) costs and board space.

The APR340 is a secondary-side synchronous rectification (SR) MOSFET driver optimized for use with the AP3306. It features a built-in pulse linear regulator and operates in constant current (CC) mode to safeguard the charging system. The system output voltage can go as low as 2V, which is a significant benefit in programmable power supply (PPS) applications.

The AP43771V is available in both W-DFN3030-14 and W-QFN4040-24 package options. The AP3306 is supplied in a SO-10 package format, while the APR340 comes in a SOT26 package. These devices are respectively priced at $0.49 (AP43771V, W-DFN3030-14), $0.52 (AP43771V, W-QFN4040-24), $0.41 (AP3306), and $0.14 (APR340) each in 1000 piece quantities.

