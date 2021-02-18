Complete Solar Acquires Current Insight

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Solar recently acquired Current Insight, LLC. Current Insight is an engineering company that provides CAD designs, structural engineering stamps, and electrical engineering stamps to solar companies.

Current Insight is a domestic company that delivers the highest quality designs and engineering services at more affordable rates than many of their offshore competitors because of their focus on automation and technology.

As part of Complete Solar, Current Insight will continue to deliver CAD and engineering services to the solar industry. These products are very complementary to Complete Solar's proposal services line of business. This acquisition augments Complete Solar's offerings with three new products, creates new revenue opportunities, and further establishes their position as a sales, fulfillment, and services platform for the entire solar industry and beyond.

Complete Solar CEO, Will Anderson said, "Complete Solar is committed to being a 'Complete' platform for the solar industry. We partner with the best companies in the industry to deliver critical tools and services. Current Insight is a leader in design and engineering services and is a perfect fit for our expanded offering."

Chris Bagley of Current Insight said, "By joining forces with Complete Solar we will greatly improve our already high standard of service for our customers and will rapidly begin providing them greater automation and integration. We are passionate about delivering the best customer experience and removing pain from the design engineering process. The Complete Solar platform gives us greater opportunities to achieve those goals."

Current Insight is led by Chris Bagley. With over 10 years of solar experience, Chris has piloted many solar sales, training, operations, and engineering programs. His breadth and depth of experience positioned him not only to identify industry engineering pain points but to also build a company focused on eliminating those frustrations.

About Complete Solar: Complete Solar is a leading residential solar company with platform technology for managing every aspect of the customer experience. Through this platform and technology, Complete Solar partners with best-in-class companies that specialize in each link of the solar value chain. The platform is designed to become an industry standard that enables further specialization and improves each aspect of the value chain, reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience. The company currently serves 14 states and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Visit www.completesolar.com to learn more.

