Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) In 7MM - Current Treatment Practices, Emerging Drugs, Market Share Of Individual Therapies, Current & Forecasted Market Sizes (2018-2030)

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the C3G market trends in the United States, EU5 ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.The market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM C3G market size from 2018 to 2030. The report also covers current C3G treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) and Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Epidemiology: Key Findings

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) in the seven major markets was found to be 8,456 in 2020.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), in the United States , were found to be 4,112 in 2020.

, were found to be 4,112 in 2020. It was found that in the United States , the number of cases of DDD and C3GN was 1,398 and 2,714, respectively, in 2020.

, the number of cases of DDD and C3GN was 1,398 and 2,714, respectively, in 2020. Age-specific data for C3G suggests that in the United States the highest and the lowest number of cases of DDD were found in the age group of 18-50 with 860 cases and age-group >50 with 252 cases, respectively, in 2020, while the highest and the lowest number of cases of C3GN were found in the age group of 18-50 with 1,767 cases and age-group <_8 with="with" _56="_56" cases_="cases_" respectively_="respectively_" in="in" />

the highest and the lowest number of cases of DDD were found in the age group of 18-50 with 860 cases and age-group >50 with 252 cases, respectively, in 2020, while the highest and the lowest number of cases of C3GN were found in the age group of 18-50 with 1,767 cases and age-group <_8 with="with" _56="_56" cases_="cases_" respectively_="respectively_" in="in" /> In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed prevalence of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) was found to be maximum in Germany with 848 cases, followed by the France with 708 cases in 2020. While, the least number of cases were found in Spain , with 511 cases in 2020.

with 848 cases, followed by the with 708 cases in 2020. While, the least number of cases were found in , with 511 cases in 2020. In Japan , the diagnosed prevalence of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) was found to be 942 in 2020.

Drug ChaptersThe drug chapter segment of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) report encloses the detailed analysis of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) marketed drugs and mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases. Emerging Drugs

Danicopan (ACH-4471/ALXN2040): Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Narsoplimab (OMS721): Omeros Corporation

Pegcetacoplan (APL-2): Apellis Pharmaceuticals

LNP023 (TBD): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Market OutlookSince there are no approved therapies for C3G, the market is mainly dominated by the use of off-label prescription drugs. Treatments for C3G include Immunosuppressant, Steroids, Renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system Inhibitors (RAAS), and other Supportive therapies (also including Antibody regimens: Eculizumab and Rituximab).However, the current emerging market of C3G possesses an intermediate pipeline. There are no emerging therapies in their phase III developmental stage; however, a few potential emerging players are investigating their product candidates in phase II clinical developmental stage, namely, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Danicopan), Omeros Corporation (Narsoplimab), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Pegcetacoplan), and Novartis Pharmaceuticals (LNP023 (TBD)). Other actively developing early stage players are Amyndas Pharma and Visterra Inc. Market Outlook: Key Findings

The market size of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) in the seven major markets was estimated to be worth USD 40.6 Million in 2017.

in 2017. The United States accounts for the largest market size of C3G, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom , Germany , Italy , France , and Spain ) and Japan .

accounts for the largest market size of C3G, in comparison to EU5 (the , , , , and ) and . Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with USD 3.6 Million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) with USD 2.2 Million in 2017.

had the highest market size with in 2017, while had the lowest market size of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) with in 2017. The Japanese C3G market accounted for USD 3 Million in 2017, which is expected to increase during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.As per the analysis, Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) can be divided into two types, namely, Dense Deposit Disease (DDD) and C3 glomerulonephritis (C3GN).The report also encompasses another major segment, i.e., Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), wherein various age groups have been considered, such as <_8_ _8-50="_8-50">50. It has been found that the diagnosed prevalence of both DDD and C3GN has been found maximum in the 18-50 age group.Expected Launch of potential therapies, ChemoCentryx (Avacopan), Omeros Corporation (Narsoplimab), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Pegcetacoplan), and Novartis Pharmaceuticals (Iptacopan (LNP023)), may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed prevalent population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G).The current treatment of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) is mainly dominated by the use of off-label therapies, which includes Immunosuppressants in combination with corticosteroids, Renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system Inhibitors (RAAS) and Other Supportive Therapies (calcineurin inhibitors, anticomplement therapies with eculizumab).

Companies Mentioned

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Omeros Corporation

ChemoCentryx

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9d0wa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/complement-3-glomerulopathy-c3g-in-7mm---current-treatment-practices-emerging-drugs-market-share-of-individual-therapies-current--forecasted-market-sizes-2018-2030-301423028.html

SOURCE Research and Markets