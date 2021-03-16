Competitive Health Ranks No. 163 On Inc. Magazine's List Of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Competitive Health is No. 163 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"The question I ask myself every day is, 'Am I doing the most important thing I could be doing?'… Unless I feel like I'm working on the most important problem that I can help with, then I'm not going to feel good about how I'm spending my time. I ask the same thing of this company and our wonderful staff. That's the winning combination, and the primary reason why we keep growing as an organization." - Kim Darling, CEO & Founder, Competitive Health, Inc.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About Competitive Health, Inc. Competitive Health, Inc. is the preeminent supplier of digital health solutions. The firm's direct agreements with the nation's leading digital health solutions, telehealth companies, retail clinics, and PPO networks, position Competitive Health to provide unlimited access and unprecedented savings to clients and members. Competitive Health has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for employer groups, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges, since 1996. For more information, visit: https://competitivehealth.com/. You can also speak directly to our SVP of Channel Partnerships, Sandi Santino at ssantino@competitivehealth.com, or (770) 262-5509.

MethodologyThe 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

