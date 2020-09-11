Competitive Analysis Of Tuhu 2019-2020: A Leading Service Aggregator In The Chinese Automotive Aftermarket

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competitive Intensity of Tuhu in the Automotive Aftermarket in China, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competitive Intensity of Tuhu in the Automotive Aftermarket in China, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the registered users of Tuhu accounted for 21.7% of the private passenger vehicles in operation, equivalent to 45 million people. With direct operation and cooperation structures, more than 14,000 Tuhu's workshops are operating in 405 cities in China.Tuhu is a leading service aggregator in the Chinese automotive aftermarket. It has developed a vertical value chain, by interconnecting domestic and international automotive parts manufacturers, distributors, small and medium aftermarket workshops, and consumers - moving from online sales involvement to offline service presence.Tuhu is highly concentrated on the tire business. It provides a variety of brand choices, through direct supply or authorized cooperation. Brands include Bridgestone, Chaoyang, Continental, Dunlop, Giti, Goodyear, Hankook, Kumho, Linglong, Maxxis, Michelin, and Yokohama, among others. It also provides 1-year tire insurance (without additional charges) and unlimited free nitrogen filling services.The main sources of revenue include: commissions from automotive parts procurement (ranging from 5-40%) and franchise fee from cooperative workshops. Automotive parts procurement includes supplying automotive parts directly to the workshops and end-users. Franchise set-up cost includes comprehensive technical and software supports.Tuhu aims to further focus on authentic assurance and greater transparency, such as a full chain traceability system for automotive parts. Consumers can check the status of their shipment in the entire process - from factory production to terminal consumption. Tuhu will further penetrate offline retailing, with a special flagship store of leading automotive parts brands.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Tuhu: Company Overview

Tuhu: Services Snapshot

The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on China's Automotive Aftermarket

Automotive Aftermarket How Service Aggregation Disrupts the Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Growth Environment: Rise of Service Aggregation

Growth Environment: Digital Transformation

Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Research Background

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Tuhu

Tuhu: Potential in the Automotive Aftermarket

Benefits for Tuhu's Workshops

Benefits for Tuhu's Buyers

Tuhu's eRetailing: Purchase Process

Tuhu's Core Offerings to the Market

Impact of Tuhu on the Automotive Aftermarket

Tuhu: Main Revenue Sources

Tuhu: Company Profile

Tuhu: Opportunity Analysis

Tuhu: Top Trends

Case Study: Traditional Vs Tuhu Set-up in Parts Retail and Maintenance

Growth Opportunity Universe, 2020

Growth Opportunity 1: Continued Sales Development for Automotive Aftermarket in China , 2020

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word: 3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fm69ag

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/competitive-analysis-of-tuhu-2019-2020-a-leading-service-aggregator-in-the-chinese-automotive-aftermarket-301127855.html

SOURCE Research and Markets