Compello Partners Announces Its Expanded Private Equity Advisory Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted private equity advisor Rich Ferraro today announces the growth of Compello Partners, a private equity technology, operations, and security advisory firm serving world-class private equity clients and their portfolio companies. The name "Compello" means "to bring together"—and with myriad resources and ample expertise to offer clients, Compello Partners is positioned for an even larger impact.

For nearly two decades, private equity firms have relied on Ferraro's executive technology guidance, practical operational experience, and top-tier security offered in an integrated approach that drives accretive value. With over 200 successful engagements around the globe, Ferraro's expertise has helped numerous companies minimize risk and maximize value, resulting in successful transactions. Now, with all-encompassing consulting and advisory services—spanning due diligence, carve-outs, add-ons, and pre-divestiture readiness—Compello offers PE firms and their portfolio companies the services to optimize, transform, and grow.

"With the re-launch of Compello Partners, we're pleased to bring our clients best-in-class services to help them maximize the value of their assets," said Ferraro. "Our expansion enables us to provide comprehensive guidance to firms around the globe at every stage of the value lifecycle."

With the expanded company, Compello Partners has brought on Chief Technology Officer, John Kragh, and Chief Information Security Officer, Harish Siripurapu. Kragh brings 25 years of technology expertise, having worked with 100+ PE firms and led 150+ technology product diligence engagements. Siripurapu has spent 16 years working in privacy and cybersecurity, consulting for Big 4 firms, and helping Fortune 1000 companies strengthen their information and cybersecurity environment. Compello's entire team is composed of senior-level advisors who bring experience and tangible results to the table.

To learn more, visit the new compellopartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compello-partners-announces-its-expanded-private-equity-advisory-firm-301231008.html

SOURCE Compello Partners