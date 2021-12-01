Compassionate Motivational Guides Featured In LibraryBub Selection For December

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, founded in 2015 by bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, is an industry first.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, founded in 2015 by bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, is an industry first. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. "What I loved the best were what we call fantasies, but I called them magic books," novelist Gregory Maguire recalls. "Stories like The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan I fell upon with the cry of someone seeing their relative from the old country. I quickly realized that magic books gave me the most satisfaction. I loved being forced to look at things in a new way… Being challenged by possibility was a bridge to maturity, a bridge to becoming an artist, and it was what I loved the most when I went to the library." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

This month's list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have impressed independent critics and have been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. It's exciting to see that several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Colours of Life by Md Taslim ISBN: 979-8639790980

Finding Grace Again by Beth Jannery ISBN: 978-1629891866

Lines through a Prism by Bob Siqveland ISBN: 978-1977246677

Monica's War by Jo Horne ISBN: 978-1736346358

A Rebel among Us (Book Three of the Renegade series) by J.D.R. Hawkins ISBN: 978-1648030796

Seduction of the Seducer of Seducers by Inderpreet Kaur ISBN: 979-8985051698

Mystery & Thriller

Grit & Granite by Katherine Johnson ISBN: 978-1545649312

Maison Cristina by Eugene K. Garber ISBN: 978-0984699483

The Wall by David Pereda ISBN: 978-1935970507

Welcome to the Madhouse (Book One of the Grace Lord series) by S.E. Sasaki ISBN: 978-1460273753

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Battlefield Earth by L. Ron Hubbard ISBN: 978-0312069780

Young Adult

The Girl and the Raven (Book One of the Girl and the Raven series) by Pauline Gruber ISBN: 978-0991077403

Children's

Olivia and the Mush: a tale of two cats by Marie Lopez ISBN: 978-0998443614

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

All Walks of Life (and Death) by John Spicuzza ISBN: 978-1734805369

Lady Be Good: the life and times of Dorothy Hale by Pamela Hamilton ISBN: 978-1646632701

Business

Stifled: where good leaders go wrong by James G. Wetrich ISBN: 978-1637350386

Computers & Technology

Not Just Chatting: how to become a master podcast interviewer by Nicole Christina ISBN: 978-1641846868

Education

Unique and Concise Guide to SAT Success by Joseph F. Lafferty ISBN: 978-0970784032

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Invisible Wounds: help, hope and healing for women in abusive relationships or recovery by Kay Douglas ISBN: 978-0473536299

Health & Fitness

Break the Chains of Dieting by David Medansky ISBN: 979-8985057805

Religion & Spirituality

From Bitter to Better by Jacqueline Goodwin ISBN: 979-8651164332

Self-Help

Stop Depriving the World of You: a guide for getting unstuck by Darlene M. Corbett ISBN: 978-1640950283

Young Adult

Design Your Daring Life Workbook by Connie M. Leach ISBN: 978-1087951195

"Anytime my books can get in front of readers is a good day. Anytime my books can be seen by librarians is a fantastic day," says Michelle Weidenbenner, author of the memoir Fractured Not Broken. "The more people who know about my book, the more books I'll sell. LibraryBub is a great marketing tool that increased the visibility of my books and boosted sales."

Librarians are encouraged to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

