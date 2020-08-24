Compassionate Care Home Health Successfully Expands Into Stanislaus And Surrounding Counties

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassionate Care Home Health Agency, LLC, Central California's leading force in home health announces its successful expansion into Modesto, California. Compassionate Care Home Health is now serving Stanislaus, Merced, and Mariposa Counties, allowing care to be provided to nearly all of the great San Joaquin Valley.

Stanislaus County's population is roughly 550,660 as of 2019, out of which 13.2% are over the age of 65, and 9.1% are under 65 with a disability. Modesto, the largest city in the county, has a population of 215,196 out of which 13.8% are over 65 and 10.1% are under 65 with a disability. With this rapidly expanding aging population, there is a great need for home health services - which improves health and well-being, allowing patients to remain in their homes.

A study by the American Association of Retired Persons found that nine out of ten older Americans would like to stay in their own residence. As aging in place becomes a priority for patients, Compassionate Care Home Health has grown to meet those demands. "We have experienced unprecedented growth within the last 5 years. Patient admission growth rate increased by 109% from 2016 to 2017, 21% growth from 2017 to 2018, and 62% growth in 2019 with a revenue increase of 69% in 2019 from 2018," stated COO, Nick Sanchez. "We're thrilled to collaborate with the Stanislaus, Merced and Mariposa communities and provide them with the level of care they merit", Sanchez continued.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it has helped raise awareness for the need and value of home health care services as well. As people are remaining in their homes and avoiding public facilities, physicians and patients are turning to home health services. Compassionate Care Home Health prides itself on maintaining infection control and safety practices to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission to the Valley's most vulnerable, while keeping its staff of over 240 individuals healthy. For many families in Central California, Compassionate Care is the favorable home health choice that serves as a safe and affordable solution to reducing - and sometimes eliminating - the time seniors have to spend in an acute setting like a hospital or nursing facility.

"If there's a silver lining on the COVID cloud, it's the newfound awareness the Home Health industry has captured for our role in the continuum of care. The pundits are now predicting what we have known for several years; greater demand for our services is imminent. With increased concerns of transmissible diseases, coupled with the fact that we are shifting towards a culture of comfort and convenience (think: Amazon, Uber, Doordash, etc) - society is now expecting medical services to be provided within the coziness of their homes too and we're happy to meet that unique demand in ways no one else is," shared CEO, Shawn Kaleka.

Compassionate Care Home Health Agency, Modesto is now open for business and is located at:

Compassionate Care Home Health Agency, Modesto1165 Scenic Drive, Suite C-1 Modesto, California 953501(209) 622-1058

About Compassionate CareCompassionate Care was established in 2003 in Fresno County and has grown into Central California's largest privately held home health agency. The healthcare company is expanding its locations and services, replicating its unique formula throughout the state. Compassionate Care provides in-home medical, rehabilitative and support services by seasoned professionals with comprehensive clinical training and robust hospitality experience. In July of 2020 the organization officially began its venture into hospice, further vertically integrating services while always prioritizing their patients' continuum of care.

