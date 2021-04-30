Compassion International, David C Cook, And Integrity Music Release FAITHFUL Project

Christian authors and artists tell the story of God's faithfulness in and through the women of the Bible

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is officially over for the FAITHFUL project - helmed by the ministries of Compassion International, David C Cook, and Integrity Music.

&amp;amp;#160;

Coming to life in the winter before the pandemic, a group of well-known and respected authors and songwriters gathered as a community to write and share songs. Their work came to be known as FAITHFUL, songs and stories of God's kindness to women throughout history and here with us today.

The FAITHFUL book , an eclectic collection of written stories, lyrics, photos, and art created and curated by some of today's most distinguished and thoughtful Christian artists and authors, releases tomorrow. Amanda Bible Williams, Ann Voskamp, Ginny Owens, Kelly Minter, Kelly Needham, Lisa Harper, Raechel Myers, Ruth Chou Simons, Sally Lloyd-Jones, Sarah Macintosh, Savannah Locke, and Trillia Newbell, with an introduction by Amy Grant, gathered to create this keepsake book that celebrates God and the enduring legacy of women in the Bible.

The album FAITHFUL: Go and Speak drops today and shares songs from many of today's renowned artists, songwriters, and authors. Each song on this special thematic album features a woman telling the story of God's faithfulness throughout Scripture to the present day, and this collaboration between artists and authors has led to a collection of poetry and resonance through song. Artists involved on the album are Amy Grant, Ellie Holcomb, Ann Voskamp, Sarah Macintosh, Sandra McCracken, Ginny Owens, Leslie Jordan, Christy Nockels, Rachael Lampa, Kelly Minter, Savannah Locke, Sarah Kroger, Christa Wells, Tamar Chipp, Jess Ray, Janice Gaines, Trilla Newbell, and Taylor Leonhardt.

A new lyric video is also out today for "Rise Up," pe rformed by Christa Wells, Jess Ray, Christy Nockels, Tamar Chipp, and Ellie Holcomb. Holcomb also wrote the song along with Raechel Myers, and Ruth Chou Simons.

The FAITHFUL livestream event , which airs tomorrow ( May 1) at 7 pm CT, will be an unforgettable evening created and curated by some of the most thought-provoking and influential Christian artists and authors of our time. This unprecedented event will feature a collaboration between the FAITHFUL artists and authors, sharing God's faithfulness to women throughout Scripture and all the way to present through stories and song. It is the hope of everyone involved that each viewer will walk away from the event with an increased understanding of how God has always valued the integral role of women and how He continues to guide, shape, and protect their lives today.

Ticket prices for the FAITHFUL livestream event begin at just $29. For only $59, it also includes a copy of the FAITHFUL book and the FAITHFUL: Go and Speak CD. As a third tier, for a child sponsorship through Compassion, you will receive a ticket into the FAITHFUL livestream, the book and CD, plus access to a separate VIP on-demand series. Featuring a deeper dive into the stories and songs of FAITHFUL, this VIP series offers the opportunity to lean in, finding hope and connection with the enduring legacy of women in the Bible.

It's not too late to purchase tickets to the livestream event. Starting at $29, group tickets are also available. Click here or on the video below for further information, and here for graphics and information to easily share online. It's a night you won't want to miss!

About Compassion International Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,000 local churches in 25 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 8 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2020, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About David C CookDavid C Cook is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the global Church with life-transforming, Christ-centered materials. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado—with offices in Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, and the United Kingdom—David C Cook produces resources that are published in over 150 languages and distributed in more than 170 countries. Originally founded in 1875 as a curriculum publisher, David C Cook now also publishes numerous bestselling books, resources, music (Integrity Music), and media from a variety of award-winning authors and artists. Learn more about David C Cook's mission at DavidCCook.org.

About Integrity MusicIntegrity Music is part of the David C. Cook family, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices in Nashville, Tennessee (US) and Brighton, West Sussex (UK), Integrity is committed to taking songs of substance to the local church and its leaders around the world. Integrity publishes many of the top songs in the Church, including "Great Are You Lord," "Revelation Song," "Open The Eyes Of My Heart," "In Christ Alone," "10,000 Reasons," "Here I Am To Worship," "The Lion And The Lamb," "Great I Am," and "We Believe," among others. Integrity Music artists include Matt Redman, Lincoln Brewster, Darlene Zschech, Martin Smith, Leeland, William McDowell, Paul Baloche, David Leonard, Jon Egan, David and Nicole Binion, Tim Timmons, Sandra McCracken, Selah, Kees Kraeynoord, ICF Church, Matt Marvane, and InSalvation, along with newer artists Thrive Worship, Local Sound, Sarah Kroger, Nashville Life Music, YWAM Kona Music, MDSN, among others. Additional information is available at integritymusic.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Allison Wilburn219-384-8177 ameggers@compassion.com

&amp;amp;#160;

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compassion-international-david-c-cook-and-integrity-music-release-faithful-project-301281033.html

SOURCE Compassion International