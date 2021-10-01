Compass Therapeutics And ABL Bio Announce Presentation Of CTX-009 Clinical Data As A Plenary Session Of The 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference On Molecular Targets And Cancer Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology focused biotechnology company developing proprietary immuno-modulatory and anti-angiogenic antibody therapeutics, and ABL Bio, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 298380), a clinical-stage biotech developing bispecific antibody technology for immuno-oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation and expansion study data for CTX-009 (ABL001/ES104), a bispecific dual angiogenesis inhibitor targeting DLL4 and VEGF-A, has been selected for an oral plenary presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held virtually on October 7-10, 2021. The oral presentation will include single agent safety, tolerability, exploratory DLL4 expression analysis, and clinical activity data for CTX-009 in heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic, anti-VEGF-resistant solid tumors, mainly of colorectal and gastric origin.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Phase Ia/Ib Dose-Escalation Study of ABL001 (CTX-009, Bispecific Antibody Targeting DLL4 and VEGF-A) as a Single Agent in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Abstract Number: 4749

Session Title: Plenary Session 2: New Drugs on the Horizon I

Presenter: Jeeyun Lee, MD, Samsung Medical Center, Seoul, Korea

Date: October 8, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. EDT

About CTX-009

CTX-009 is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch (DLL4) and vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization. Pre-clinical and early clinical data of CTX-009 suggests that blockade of both pathways provides robust anti-tumor activity across several solid tumors, including colorectal, gastric, cholangiocarcinoma, pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancer. Partial responses to CTX-009 as a monotherapy have been observed in heavily pre-treated cancer patients, who were resistant to currently approved anti-VEGF therapies. CTX-009 has completed a Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation and expansion study. Phase 1b and Phase 2 combination studies are ongoing.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass' scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ABL Bio

ABL Bio, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 298380) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapeutics for immune-oncology and neurodegenerative diseases. With internal R&D and global partnerships, ABL has developed multiple bispecific antibody platforms, such as 'Grabody-T,' 'Grabody-I' and 'Grabody-B' and built an innovative pipeline of multiple clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates. In the oncology area, ABL has developed Grabody-T, a modular 4-1BB engaging platform that has demonstrated superior efficacy and safety. In the neurodegenerative disorder space, ABL has developed Grabody-B, which is designed to maximize blood-brain barrier (BBB) penetration. Grabody-B is applicable to various CNS targets across a plethora of neurological disorders, potentially providing a breakthrough to address the high unmet medical needs in neurodegeneration. For more information, please visit www.ablbio.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to our product candidate, CTX-009, and the development and therapeutic potential thereof. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing product candidates and operating as a development stage company, our ability to identify additional product candidates for development, our ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of our product candidates, and competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Compass assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

