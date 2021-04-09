COMPASS Pathways Plc To Participate In 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

London, UK, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co‑founder, and Lars Wilde, President, Chief Business Officer, and Co‑founder, will present a corporate update at 8:00am ET on 15 April at the 20 th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. Members of the COMPASS management team will also be holding 1:1 investor meetings.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

Contacts:

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com , +44 7966 309024 Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401-290-7324

