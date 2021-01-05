Compass Minerals Provides Fourth-Quarter Snow Data And Update On Salt Segment Sales

Compass Minerals (CMP) - Get Report, a leading global provider of essential minerals, reported today that fourth-quarter 2020 winter weather activity in its North American-served market was below fourth-quarter 2019 levels but in-line with the 10-year historic average. While winter weather in the fourth quarter of 2020 was average throughout most of its North American market, the Chicago to Milwaukee corridor experienced a minimal number of snow events, with just three for the entire period. Due to the timing of the majority of snow events falling late in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company anticipates the full effect of related salt sales to be realized during the first quarter of 2021 as customers begin to replenish inventories.

Eleven representative cities in the company's primary North American highway deicing service area reported 45 snow events during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 49 snow events in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the 10-year average of 42.4 events. Approximately 36 percent of the snow events reported in the fourth quarter of 2020 occurred in the last eight days of December.

"Although we experienced a relatively average number of snow events during the fourth quarter in our North American markets, December was rather back weighted in terms of that event count, contributing to lower year-over-year salt sales for the period," said Kevin S. Crutchfield, Compass Minerals president and CEO. "From an operational perspective, we continue to be pleased with the impacts of our optimization efforts on both production agility and efficiency. As we maintain our sharp focus on employee health and safety, improved performance and balance sheet strength, we are increasingly well-positioned to serve our customers' needs in 2021 and beyond."

The company sold approximately 2.2 million tons of highway deicing salt products during the fourth-quarter 2020 period compared to fourth-quarter 2019 sales volumes of 2.9 million tons. This total includes all highway maintenance products sold in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., as well as rock salt sold to the chemical industry. Sales of all salt products totaled approximately 2.8 million tons in the 2020 period compared to 3.6 million tons in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Snow Events Note: The number of snow events reported may not directly correlate to Compass Minerals' deicing results due to a variety of factors, including the relative significance to the company of the cities represented and differences in the amount of salt purchased by customers to establish their pre-season stockpiles. The weather data should be used only as an indicator of the year-to-year variations in winter weather conditions in these cities. Compass Minerals draws its weather data from the U.S. National Weather Service and National Climatic Data Center and Environment Canada without weighting or other adjustments.

