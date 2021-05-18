Compass Minerals Declares Second Quarter Dividend

The board of directors of Compass Minerals (CMP) - Get Report, a leading global provider of essential minerals, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share. This dividend is payable June 18, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2021.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (CMP) - Get Report is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006196/en/