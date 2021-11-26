Compass Group Canada Named As One Of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures 2021

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Compass Group Canada announced today that they have been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture 2021 by Waterstone Human Capital.

This national and prestigious award recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that have helped enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage.

"This recognition is a testament to our associates, who embody our values and vision every day," says Saajid Khan, CEO, Compass Group Canada and ESS North America. "We know that culture isn't just a program or department. It is something we see our associates bring with them to work each day - with their passion for food and service and genuine enthusiasm to share great experiences with our guests - and I have an immense amount of gratitude to work alongside such special people."

Led by Compass Group Canada's Chief People and Culture Officer, Lauren Davey, the company has been on a journey to build an associate-centred culture, beginning with their "Leadership Commitments" -We Care. We Share. We Dream. We Deliver which launched in 2018. With today's announcement, the success of that commitment is further realized. Some of the specific considerations for this recognition include:

A focus on associate wellness through the launch of their just now mental health resource site, a company-wide Mental Wellness bonus program and expansion of benefits to include additional mental health practitioners

CompassFIRST, an initiative focused on bringing associates back to work through redeployment into new facilities or open salaried positions. To date, CompassFIRST and returned hundreds associates to active roles within the company

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion promise to Listen, Learn and Act through programs offered in association with their DIACs (Diversity and Inclusion Action Councils) including Black History Month Leadership Panel, Fireside Chat with indigenous leaders, celebration of diversity on social channels and the translation of critical material into multiple languages for associates

Supporting communities and the environment through initiatives like the Toronto Police Services Engage416 program and partnering with the Jamaal Magloire Foundation, helping prepare students for back to school with the donation of iPads and school supplies

Recognition programs that celebrate their great associates, including relaunching programs to support in-the-moment recognition bonuses for team members and celebrating frontline heroes throughout the pandemic across social channels

"At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's your organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "Each of the 2021 award recipients puts culture at the centre of everything they do and demonstrates a commitment to culture as competitive advantage. They set an excellent example of how crafting and sustaining a high-performance culture can drive incredible growth and performance."

Compass Group Canada will accept this award at the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures Awards Celebration event on March 31, 2022.

About Compass Group CanadaCompass Group Canada is Canada's leading foodservice and support services provider with over 25,000 associates working in more than 2,200 locations throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across the core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors' residences, and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs. Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2021, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work®, in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2021 and 2020 and as a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer in 2021.

About Waterstone Human Capital:At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

