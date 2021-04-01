Compass Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (Compass) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $18.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (Compass) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 1, 2021 under the ticker symbol "COMP." The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares of Class A common stock from Compass at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as the lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunning managers. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Needham & Company, LLC, Zelman Partners LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Academy Securities Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2021. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at 866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

