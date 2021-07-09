Company Insight Of Private-label Food And Beverage Market In US 2021-2025 | Featuring Albertsons Companies Inc. And Amazon.com Inc. As Key Players| Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The private-label food and beverage market in the US is expected to grow by USD 31.17 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the private-label food and beverage market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The private-label food and beverage market in US will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Private-label Food and Beverage Market In US Participants:

Albertsons Companies Inc.The company offers private label food and beverages under the brands, O Organics, Open Nature, and others.

Amazon.com Inc.The company offers private label food and beverages under the brands, 365 Everyday Value, Aplenty, and others.

Costco Wholesale Corp.The company offers private label food and beverage under the brand, Kirkland Signature.

Private-label Food and Beverage Market In US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Private-label food and beverage market in us is segmented as below:

Product

Private-label Food



Private-label Beverage

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The private-label food and beverage market in us is driven by the premiumization of private-label food and beverage products. In addition, the increasing dollar value share of private-label brands is expected to trigger the private-label food and beverage market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

