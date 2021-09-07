Companion Diagnostics Market Report By Technavio Estimates $ 8.37 Bn Growth During 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Companion Diagnostics Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses .

The companion diagnostics market value is anticipated to grow by USD 8.37 billion. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rising use of personalized medicine and increased industry collaborations will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But, the limited sustainability of smaller vendors will restrict the market growth.

The rising occurrence of breast cancer will provide numerous growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, increasing regulatory scrutiny for product approvals will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles

The companion diagnostics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the companion diagnostics market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into life science, health centers, and others. The market demand from the life science segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

