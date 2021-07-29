Companies In Incident And Emergency Management Market Offer Early Warning Systems To Boost Preparedness Against Natural Calamities - TMR Insights

ALBANY, N.Y., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incident and Emergency Management Market: Broad Contours

Incident management solutions and emergency response systems are increasingly being deployed by various organizations. In the past few years, government organizations in numerous countries have notably used software and platforms to improve response and preparedness against natural calamities, terrorism attacks, and public safety at large. In recent months, the need for contract tracing and monitoring gained worldwide attention.

Healthcare organizations, in collaboration with governments of different countries, have leveraged these advanced systems for gaining situational awareness and managing the COVID-19 outbreak. Countries where caseloads have been remarkably high, such as in Europe and Asia have been substantially using critical incident management solutions to help reduce the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.

The growing adoption of insider threat programs by enterprises is a key trend in the incident and emergency management market. Thus, technology companies are aiming to offer insider threat programs that are expected to open up new and lucrative possibilities. This is anticipated to drive the incident and emergency management (IEM) market to US$ 47 Bn by 2030.

Key Findings of Incident and Emergency Management Market Study

IEM Solutions for Preparedness and Community Resilience during Epidemics Gain Prominence: Community-based organizations (CBOs) view emergency response management solutions as an effective way to boost preparedness and community resilience in the face of crisis. Disasters management firms are increasingly leveraging solutions by companies in the market to gain situational awareness. The use of real-time communication features in IEM solutions for improving disaster response has also grown in recent years. Research report on the incident and emergency management market asserts that the rising risks of future epidemics will drive the demand for more IEM platforms.

Software developers catering to the demand for weather forecast solutions are incorporating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies in their models. Such models are equipped with deep learning technologies, thus enabling improved weather forecast. The dramatic rise in the number of extreme weather events such as droughts and coastal storms has surged the risks of fatalities every year. This has brought AI-enabled software to the forefront. Companies Expanding Array of Solutions for Real-time Situational Awareness:The demand for active and inactive assets to track suspicious activities in real-time is attracting attention of organizations. This has called for end-to-end emergency management plans for assets that can reduce the risks of security incidents considerably. In order to leverage opportunities, software developers in the incident and emergency management market are expected to adopt the strategy of competitive pricing for their offering, thereby gaining a competitive edge over their competitors.

Incident and Emergency Management Market: Drivers

Sales of incident and emergency management software through e-Commerce platforms gained pace, translating into revenue opportunities for incident and emergency management market players

Dramatic weather events over the past two decades according to the United Nations is a key driver for solutions that help implement emergency and response management measures

Incident and Emergency Management Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held major revenue share of the global incident and emergency management market

held major revenue share of the global incident and emergency management market Surge in floods and earthquakes in Asian countries in the past two decades has led to the threats of natural disasters, and the factor is likely to offer opportunities for market players during the forecast period

North America is a lucrative region for the incident and emergency management solutions due to their adoption to manage responses to floods and droughts

Incident and Emergency Management Market: Key Industry Participants

Some of the top players actively seeking to strengthen their position in the incident and emergency management market are International Business Machines Corporation, Siemens AG, TomTom N.V., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kinemetrics, Inc., and Honeywell International Inc.

