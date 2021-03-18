Companies Can Now Save Billions In SRED Tax Credits With Canada's First CEWS-SRED Calculator

Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) recipients face punitive recapture penalties on the R&D tax credits they depend on TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - G6 Consulting Inc today announced an enterprise grade software solution to reduce the impact of the...

Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) recipients face punitive recapture penalties on the R&D tax credits they depend on

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - G6 Consulting Inc today announced an enterprise grade software solution to reduce the impact of the CEWS claw back on Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SRED) tax credits. The first of its kind in Canada, G6's software analyzes monies received from both programs and performs many thousands of calculations to isolate and deduct only the exact dollar figure of overlap between the two programs.

"Deconflicting CEWS and SR&ED funding received is so complex that without specialized software, Canadian businesses stand to lose 65% of their SR&ED funding compared to just 5 to 15% they would lose with our software," says Greg Hills, CEO at G6 Consulting Inc.

The CEWS impact on SRED tax credits is a pressing issue with many companies preparing to file their 2020 tax return previously unaware of the claw back until the Canada Revenue Agency announcement last week. Being the largest R&D tax credit program in Canada, the claw back of SRED credits will have a significant impact on Canadian businesses.

Canada's first CEWS-SRED calculation software will solve the following problems for firms' fiscal year 2020, 2021 and possibly 2022 tax returns:

Reduce claw back of SRED credits as a result of CEWS monies received

Produce a perfect dollar figure of monies to be deducted from SRED tax credits on year-end tax return

Deliver detailed documentation proving said figure

Save time and inefficiency of manual calculations

Canada's first CEWS-SRED calculation software - enterprise edition, housed in Google Cloud will be available starting March 18 th 2021. For more information on the software, visit g6consulting.ca/cews-sred/

About G6 Consulting Inc: G6 Consulting Inc is the market leader in consulting Canadian businesses about R&D tax credits. Comprising some of the best Ph.D.'s, engineers, and developers across Canada, G6 is relied upon to assist Canada's top companies secure SRED R&D tax credits.

SOURCE G6 Consulting Inc