Comoto Family Of Brands Joins Forces With The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's 2021 Ride For Kids To Fuel The Industry And Inspire The Community

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comoto Family of Brands officially launches its month-long Ride for Kids fundraising campaign this week. Comoto itself expects to donate over $100,000 to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) based on rider participation in the REVER Ride for Kids Challenge, local Cycle Gear store Bike Night fundraising events, and the largest "shop to support" campaign the company has ever done. Comoto will also be hosting the Eastern Pennsylvania Ride for Kids event at its Philadelphia corporate headquarters as part of the annual Ride for Kids taking place across the U.S. To participate in this month-long campaign riders and fundraisers can sign up at RideforKids.org/Ride .

Since 1991, PBTF has provided leadership and funding to accelerate targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors. The Foundation proudly equips families with the patient-family education, financial relief, and emotional support needed to navigate their child's journey.

The PBTF Ride for Kids has inspired communities across the country for more than 30 years. Alongside American Honda, Comoto is joining forces with the Foundation to invite the powersports industry to make the Ride for Kids the biggest motorcycle charity event in the country. For decades, motorcyclists across the country have come together to ride in their respective cities and raise funds to help children with brain tumors--the leading cause of cancer death in children. Due to this ongoing commitment, Ride for Kids is the longest-running, most successful motorcycle charity event in the nation.

To ensure the success of this year's Ride for Kids, Comoto has actively involved each of its brands within the family. For example, Comoto will be making a direct donation to PBTF of 2.5¢ for every mile logged (up to 1 million miles) in the REVER app throughout the course of the month-long 2021 Ride for Kids Challenge starting August 12th. Riders will have three ways to get involved: Ride with REVER and/or a local Ride for Kids event, donate directly to PBTF, and shop at Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and RevZilla (online and in-store) on Sunday, September 12th, when 10% of all sales will be donated to PBTF.

"We are honored to be working alongside American Honda to bring awareness to PBTF's mission of supporting families affected by this disease. Partnering with PBTF provides an opportunity for us to bring our powersports community together and encourage them to enjoy their passion for riding, while supporting an amazing cause. We at Comoto are proud to have been joined in our efforts by many of our colleagues and vendors* who have pledged additional sponsorship and assistance," said Ken Murphy, President and CEO of Comoto.

"Having the support of both the Comoto Family of Brands and American Honda means the world to us," said Bob McNamara, National Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement for PBTF. "Finding a cure to this disease is an ongoing battle. Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to change the outcome for children with brain cancer, while empowering motorcyclists to support us by doing what they love most—riding."

For more information on the Ride for Kids, and to see how you can participate, please click here .

About Comoto Cares

Comoto's mission is to serve the rider, fuel the industry, and inspire the community. That mission is baked into Comoto Cares. Comoto Cares promotes the positive impact of motorcycle enthusiasts on society by focusing donations of time, money, and resources in four categories: promoting powersports safety; supporting veterans' mental health and well-being; building an equitable pipeline for quality education and career advancement; and engaging our team members in meaningful volunteer service.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we stand together to effect real, meaningful change. Learn more at www.curethekids.org .

About Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

* $55k total additional sponsorship from: Tucker, Western Powersports, Shoei, Alpinestars USA, Fox Racing, Sena, Dunlop Tires, Pirelli Tires, Arai Helmets, O'Neal Racing, Biltwell, Vortex, Cardo, REV'IT!, Michelin Tires, Satanoff Insurance, Culture Amp, Deloitee, NFP Corporate Benefits

