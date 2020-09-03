CommunityForce Named #646 On Inc.5000 2020 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CommunityForce has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 listing of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2020. CommunityForce came in at #646, with an impressive 725% growth rate www.communityforce.com.

"We are proud to be recognized and I want to thank our clients for putting their trust in CommunityForce, and our employees and consultants for their dedication and commitment to providing outstanding service and quality to our clients. A strong team is essential to achieving goals and extraordinary growth." says CommunityForce CEO Khaja Sayed. "The companies on the Inc5000 list are growing ever more competitive, so we feel it is quite an accomplishment to be one of only 22 software companies in Virginia to be recognized."

About CommunityForce Inc.

CommunityForce offers an all-encompassing online form builder and process automation platform that helps organizations in the nonprofit, education, private and government industries do more with their data. With a drag-and-drop form builder, robust integrations, and high standards of security and compliance, organizations are able to solve the most complex data collection and workflow problems.

Using the platform, CommunityForce clients have awarded over $569,784,238 and processed over 165,767,000 applications to date. Users can build web forms quickly and easily to securely collect applications, process payments, manage sensitive information, and so much more. The platform integrates seamlessly with Salesforce® and other tools to help eliminate time-consuming manual data entry.

CommunityForce also has extensive experience guiding defense-based government agencies through the RMF process for compliance, thus ensuring the new service/product achieves the Authority to Operate (ATO) under FISMA or Fed-Ramp guidelines. In addition, the company helps government agencies with digitally transforming their legacy systems by moving them to cloud-based services.

Since CommunityForce CEO & Founder Khaja Syed started the company in 2010, it has grown exponentially. CommunityForce empowers its clients to work fully remote, ensuring continuity, community and connection with their team members, volunteers and constituents spread out all over the world - especially in these uncertain times. To learn more about CommunityForce go to CommunityForce.com. For more information about Inc.5000 go to Inc5000.com.

