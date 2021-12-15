Community Telethons Provide Critical Support At This Time Of Year

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - In partnership with several of the communities it serves across Canada, Eastlink proudly supports annual fundraising efforts that help people and families in need.

"While our commitment to support the communities we serve is year round, it is especially important during the holiday season, when the need is heightened," says Jeff Gillham, CEO. "Add to that the unprecedented challenges of the past nearly 2 years and the work our communities are doing through initiatives like telethons takes on a whole new level of critical importance."

As part of Eastlink's larger community fundraising partnerships, which help raise over $3.5 Million for communities and non-profit organizations across Canada each year, local telethons play a vital role in bringing much-needed support to families this time of year. Having adjusted to doing things differently in the past couple of years, telethons broadcast by Eastlink Community TV in 11 communities across the country have helped raise more than $1M this holiday season.

"One of the most meaningful ways we can help our communities is by connecting local, charitable organizations with the rest of the community through activities like broadcasting telethons on Eastlink Community TV," says Michael Smith, VP Eastlink TV. "Although Covid has changed the way we do nearly everything, cancelling these telethons simply wasn't an option. We knew we had to find a way to continue to make these happen, however modified they needed to be."

QUOTES:

For more than 45 years Eastlink Community TV has been broadcasting the PCCF telethon. During that time, we have raised well over a million dollars for our people here in Pictou County. We were worried that Covid would impact our ability to continue to support our community in this way but Eastlink Community TV has been by our side every step of the way, finding creative ways to adapt and keep this going. They have been key to our ability to help those in need in our community. - Monique Sobey, co-Chair, Pictou County Christmas Fund

"The Elves Club works closely with Eastlink to raise much needed funds for families in need on the Sunshine Coast. People receiving these donations have told stories of life changing impacts from good food to just being able to stay warm. Not only are the Elves helping families in need at Christmas but this also helps the homeless by providing warm clothing during the cold weather season." - Aliese MacKenzie - Elves Club treasurer and secretary

