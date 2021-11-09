Community Redevelopment, Inc. Co-Sponsors Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber Of Commerce Chairman's Roundtable Meeting

MIAMI, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) ("the Company"), a developer and owner of community oriented real estate in urban and suburban markets with a focus on all aspects of the real estate development cycle, announced today it co-sponsored the October 1, 2021 Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Chairman's Roundtable Meeting at Gulfstream Park's Flamingo Room.

The meeting was hosted by Florida State Senators Lauren Book and Jason Pizzo. Also in attendance were Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman, Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Josh Fuller, Dania Beach Mayor Tamara James, Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper, North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo and Sunny Isles Beach Mayor Larisa Svechin.

Community Redevelopment, Inc. was represented by Garfield Antonio, President of Community Redevelopment, Senator Ron Silver (Ret.), Chairman of Community Redevelopment's Board of Directors, and Representative Joe Gibbons (Ret.), member of Community Redevelopment's Board of Directors.

Garfield Antonio, President of Community Redevelopment said, "In the various conversations we had with the mayors in attendance, our team uncovered numerous opportunities for multifamily and workforce housing in their communities. We have scheduled several follow-up meetings with their offices and look forward to working with them on the opportunities we discussed." Mr. Antonio continued, "Our development plans include several projects in the South Florida area, where we have an abundance of new opportunities. We look forward to advancing these opportunities to the next level."

Joe Gibbons, who is a member of Community Redevelopment's Board of Directors, said, "I was familiar with many of the elected officials in attendance from when I served as a City Commissioner in Hallandale Beach, on the Broward County Planning Council, and in the Florida House of Representatives. I look forward to working with Garfield and his team as we begin follow-up on opportunities and begin discussions on new projects for Community Redevelopment."

Senator Ron Silver spoke on the intersecting worlds of education and community development policy. He discussed how schools affect communities, as well as serve as hubs for extracurricular activities, social networks, and human services for local children and families. Senator Silver said, "At Community Redevelopment we believe every child has a right to a quality education. Our goal is to provide a safe, architecturally pleasing place for children to attend school." Senator Silver continued, "In underserved communities there is often a lack of housing, heat, water and electricity, which makes it difficult for children to optimize their potential when faced with those situations. Underserved communities have more environmental pollutants, under-resourced schools and high rates of unemployment and incarceration. In an effort to provide a better environment for children to prosper, we want to provide families with an opportunity to spend more time together by living close to where they work and attend school."

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment affords potential investors a significant opportunity to participate in the process of identifying and redeveloping entire communities and regional areas, via a publicly traded company. Community Redevelopment Inc. is a full-service real estate company with a management team that has extensive experience in acquiring, developing, constructing, and managing high-quality multifamily, and retail properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, as well as capital markets. The Company is focused on all aspects of the real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. In addition to the ownership of our operating property portfolio, Community Redevelopment plans to develop and build desirable properties for its own account and through joint ventures with affiliated and unaffiliated partners.

Community Redevelopment, Inc. is focused on community development in urban and suburban markets and our mission is to integrate our proprietary business model by providing sustainable, long-term value to investors as we strive to provide opportunities to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects while designing architecturally pleasing, clean, energy efficient communities and commercial structures. For more information on Community Redevelopment Inc., please visit www.comredev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

