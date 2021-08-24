Community Psychiatry MindPath Care Centers Appoints Barry C. Cosgrove To Board Of Directors

Barry C. Cosgrove, joins Board of Directors at pivotal time in the growth of Community Psychiatry + MindPath Care Centers as the company expands to offer increased access to mental health care services

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Psychiatry + MindPath Care Centers, a leading US independent provider of outpatient behavioral health services, today announced it has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of Barry C. Cosgrove. Cosgrove will oversee the organization's investment in expanding access to mental health services across delivery channels, drive improved outcomes and clinical pathways, track quality data and increase opportunities for mental health clinicians to integrate with primary care providers.

"We are honored to welcome Barry to our Board of Directors," said Christopher Brengard, CEO of Community Psychiatry + MindPath Care Centers. "Barry has dedicated a substantial portion of his professional life to supporting underserved populations through healthcare, mental health, and educational opportunities. He joins Community Psychiatry + MindPath Care Centers at a pivotal time as we continue to expand access to our growing team of high-quality clinicians throughout the country."

In joining Community Psychiatry + MindPath Care Centers, Cosgrove brings a strong track record of leading organizations with patient-centered strategies and advocacy. He is a founder of Davita, the second-largest independent provider of dialysis services in the world. Cosgrove was also a founder of the Kidney Care Council. Previously, Cosgrove held senior executive positions with Total Pharmaceutical Care (now Apria) and the Kendall Company (new Medtronic). In addition, he remains a leading supporter of Gould Farm, the first residential therapeutic community in the nation dedicated to helping adults with mental illness and related challenges move toward recovery and independence through community living, meaningful work, and clinical care. Cosgrove has spent decades creating educational opportunities for financially disadvantaged students through his role as Chairman Emeritus of Cardinal Spellman High School in Massachusetts and as an advisor to the Council for Opportunity in Education. He also serves on the Dean's Cabinet of Suffolk Law School and the President's Advisory Council at Marquette University.

"It's an honor to join the Community Psychiatry + MindPath Care Centers Board of Directors. I admire the organization's patient-first approach and unwavering focus on clinical excellence," said Mr. Cosgrove. "I look forward to working with Community Psychiatry + MindPath Care Centers' executive leadership team to help expand the company and in doing so reach more communities across the United States who are in need of compassionate behavioral health services."

The recent union of Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers more than doubled the number of mental health care provider locations to 70+ offices and brought the number of clinicians to more than 350 throughout California and the Southeastern United States. Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the organization has continually delivered on its mission to increase access to high-quality, in-network mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals and insurance providers. Community Psychiatry received strategic capital investment from leading global investment firms in Q4 2020 and continues its vigorous growth.

About Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care CentersCommunity Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers have combined to expand patient access to high-quality, evidence-based, outpatient mental health care across the United States. Our more than 350 psychiatry and psychotherapy providers deliver care through telehealth and in-person visits at 70+ locations in California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas in partnership with most major health insurance providers. Together, Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers share a focus on providing comprehensive, integrated care and individualized mental health treatment services, including medication management, therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, and addiction recovery services. For more information, please visit communitypsychiatry.com and mindpathcare.com.

