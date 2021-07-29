Community Legal Services Of Mid-Florida Inc.'s Jeff Harvey Named One Of The 2021 CEOs Of The Year

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. (CLSMF), a civil legal aid organization servicing 12 counties in Central Florida, is pleased to announce that The Orlando Business Journal has chosen to identify CLSMF's Jeff Harvey as one of the 2021 CEOs of the year.

This award recognizes the highest-level company executives who have had significant achievements in their careers in the past year, have a strong record of innovation, outstanding performance in their work and are actively involved in our community. These outstanding Central Florida CEOs went above and beyond their roles, resulting in professional accomplishments and making the region a better place to live, work and play.

CLSMF Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harvey said, "It is an honor to have been nominated by my staff for this award. Honestly, this job is easy when you have a strong team of leaders working with you. Any recognition I get really belongs to the team as a whole."

To be nominated, the individual must be a CEO, or the equivalent based in Central Florida. Honorees will be recognized at an Oct. 14 event, and results will be published in the Oct. 15, issue of Orlando Business Journal.

Kevin Ross-Andino, Chair of CLSMF's Board of Directors said "Jeff represents our core values of being a PILLAR in the community. He is Passionate and acts with Integrity. He Leverages the team to make a difference in the lives of others, Leads by example, is Adaptable and Respects his team and the clients they serve. I am proud to be a part of this organization."

This recognition comes at a time when the entire legal aid profession is facing a tsunami of tenants needing help as the CDC Eviction Moratorium ends on July 31st.

To help support CLSMF's mission of providing much needed legal aid to the underserved community, please consider donating at https://www.clsmf.org/ways-to-give/.

About Jeff:

A legal professional and military veteran, Jeff Harvey has worked in the legal service field for nearly a decade and has served over 20 years in the Army. Jeff has served as the Chief Executive Officer at CLSMF since April 2020. Under his leadership CLSMF has been named "One of the Best Non-Profits in 2021."

