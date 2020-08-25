Community Hospital Corporation Names 2020 Dan Wilford Award Winner: Deloris Byrd, LPN, ContinueCARE Hospital At Baptist Health Palmetto

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) is proud to announce Deloris Byrd, licensed practical nurse (LPN), as winner of the 2020 Dan Wilford Award for Compassion and Community Service.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) is proud to announce Deloris Byrd, licensed practical nurse (LPN), as winner of the 2020 Dan Wilford Award for Compassion and Community Service. The award is named for Dan Wilford, retired president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Healthcare System, Houston, Texas, and a founding board member of CHC.

Byrd has served for 17 years at ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Palmetto, a 35-bed Long Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH) in Columbia, South Carolina and owned by CHC. Beyond her natural role as a compassionate caregiver, Byrd is devoted to assisting colleagues along their career path and working tirelessly to improve her local community.

"Deloris' compassion shines through her every action," said Wayne Boutwell, CEO, who nominated Byrd. "Since my arrival here in June 2019, Deloris has spear-headed efforts for two food drives benefitting the Harvest Hope Food Bank, and delivered 382 pounds of food in her SUV to the food bank."

On behalf of ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Palmetto, over many years, Byrd has been the driving force for involvement in the annual American Heart Association's Heart Walk, back-to-school supply drives, a water bottle drive benefiting Columbia's downtown Oliver Gospel Mission, and Christmas gift-giving campaigns serving Hannah House, a transitional living facility for area homeless women and their children.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Deloris Byrd with this year's Dan Wilford Award," said Jim Kendrick, CHC president and CEO. "Through her service to the community and hospital, she shows remarkable concern for the welfare and happiness of patients and the community as a whole." This fall, a reception will be held in Byrd's honor at ContinueCARE Hospital at Palmetto Health Baptist, Taylor at Marion Street, in Columbia, South Carolina. Byrd will receive a $500 VISA gift card and framed certificate of appreciation.

Several deserving individuals across CHC hospitals were nominated this year, including:

John Olivares, Chief Financial Officer, Yoakum Community Hospital, Yoakum , Texas

, Texas Angela Wilburn , LVN, Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital, Tyler, Texas

, LVN, Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital, Shalonda Johnson , Materials Management Clerk, St. Mark's Medical Center, La Grange, Texas

, Materials Management Clerk, St. Mark's Medical Center, Esther Shambare, RN , ContinueCARE Hospital at Medical Center, Odessa , Texas

, ContinueCARE Hospital at Medical Center, , Texas Bonnie Hess, RN , Director of Women's Services, North Texas Medical Center, Gainesville , Texas

, Director of Women's Services, North Texas Medical Center, , Texas Doug Gallagher , Area Director of Human Resources, Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospitals, Charlotte, North Carolina

, Area Director of Human Resources, Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospitals, Peggy Hughes, RN , Director of Emergency Services, Freestone Medical Center, Fairfield , Texas

, Director of Emergency Services, Freestone Medical Center, , Texas Tye Sprague, RN, Family Birthing Center, Southwest Health System, Cortez, Colorado

Stephen Reid, BPN, Tele-Neurology, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas , Beaumont , Texas

, , Texas Dena Marks, RN , Case Manager, ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center, Abilene , Texas

